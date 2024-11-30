Tectone under fire for mocking Jacksepticeye’s autism diagnosis

Twitch streamer Tectone is facing backlash after mocking Jacksepticeye’s autism diagnosis and insulting the YouTuber for being open about it.

On November 27, YouTube star Jacksepticeye took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he’s been diagnosed with autism after being assessed by professionals.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow content creators, who commended him for being open about his diagnosis.

However, not everyone responded positively. Controversial Twitch streamer Tectone faced backlash after making a derogatory comment about Jacksepticeye in a now-deleted post.

Article continues after ad

“Oh got, he’s re*arded…” the streamer wrote. The term is considered a pejorative and perpetuates negative stereotypes about people with mental disabilities. According to Dictionary, it’s defined as “a contemptuous term used to refer to a person who is cognitively impaired.”

Many users slammed Tectone for using the term, with one writing: “It just proves he isn’t very educated on what autism is because having minor autism is more common than not having it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Ableism is the worst form of discrimination,” another said. “The r word is a slur, it’s offensive and incredibly rude,” a third added.

The comment also received criticism from JustaMinx, who wrote: “Having the audacity to look like this and tweet sh*t like this while being an abuser is f**king insane lmaoo.”

This controversy follows Tectone’s departure from OTK amid multiple sexual abuse allegations from his ex-partner, Pinkchyu. While he has vehemently denied the claims, he’s also demanded an apology, asserting that the accusations are baseless.

Article continues after ad

He claimed that Pinkchyu was ‘imagining’ “problems that never happened,” adding: “It’s insane how these things that have happened in your own mind — you are now coming at me, and this just isn’t cute.”

Tectone also said he wants to settle things between himself and Pinkchyu legally, giving her a set amount of time to contact his lawyer.

Article continues after ad

The allegations have led to significant backlash, including criticism from fellow streamer Asmongold. He stated that if the allegations are proven true, he believes Tectone should face jail time.