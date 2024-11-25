Tectone splits from OTK amid sexual assault allegations from ex-girlfriend

Twitch streamer Tectone has parted ways with OTK amid multiple abuse allegations from his ex-partner Pinkchyu, of which he continues to vehemently deny, and has even demanded an apology within the next 24 hours.

On November 20, 2024, Pinkchyu claimed to be a victim of “sexual abuse” in a series of tweets that didn’t explicitly name an abuser. Many viewers speculated the name in question was Twitch streamer Tectone, drawing out a response in the hours following.

Tectone addressed it all both on stream and on X (formerly Twitter) where the allegations were raised. Denying any wrongdoing, he pushed back, claiming Pinkchyu was ‘imagining’ “problems that never happened.

“It’s insane how these things that have happened in your own mind — you are now coming at me, and this just isn’t cute,” Tectone said at the time.

While he then gave his ex two weeks to “apologize” before pursuing legal action, Tectone went live again on November 24 to further discuss the allegations. Early in the Twitch broadcast, he confirmed he’d parted ways with OTK, though allegedly not due to the ongoing situation.

Tectone parts ways with OTK

Although OTK is yet to provide an official statement, Tectone was subtly removed from the group’s website as the controversy came into the spotlight. And while Tectone was quick to confirm he’s parted ways with the organization, he argued it was entirely separate from the Pinkchyu accusation.

Claiming his November 24 broadcast was “the single most important stream of [his] entire life,” Tectone pulled no punches in addressing everything head-on. First up was the topic of OTK.

“Did OTK take you off their site on baseless accusations?” one viewer asked. “The answer is no,” Tectone replied bluntly.

Tectone’s contract with the content creator group allegedly came to an end on November 1, 2024. Over the past few weeks, he claims to have been weighing his options. “As of last night, I’ve chosen not to renew,” he explained.

The reason behind this decision allegedly had nothing to do with the current scandal. Rather, Tectone had supposedly been planning to leave for as long as “four months,” claiming his association with other popular streamers gave him a “weakness.”

“I don’t like how people can go after other people when I do some dumb sh**,” he said.

For the most part, he expressed love for many of OTK’s remaining members, though suggested with some individuals, it often felt like “contractually obligated friendships.”

Obviously, this split occurring amid the ongoing situation with Pinkchyu raised plenty of eyebrows, especially with the silence on OTK’s end. Further clarifying his position, Tectone continued his stream in focusing on the accusations leveled against him.

Tectone gives Pinkchyu deadline to apologize for accusations

“I want to make this extremely clear, everything she accuses me of in her statement is a complete lie,” Tectone doubled down, echoing his stance from days prior. “Nothing about these accusations is true, they are entirely made up.”

Addressing one particular claim, wherein, Pinkchyu suggested she was ‘guilt-tripped’ into performing sexual acts due to not paying rent, Tectone pulled up alleged receipts. The streamer highlighted screenshots of his ex seemingly paying rent on multiple occasions, though that’s not all.

Twitch: Tectone A screenshot of transactions allegedly showing Pinkchyu paying her share of monthly rent.

Tectone then raised an earlier tweet from his ex. In her own words, she claimed to be paying rent back in June, 2024. At that time, in the very same tweet, she added: “I couldn’t ask for a better friend.”

“This whole thing that people bought into, it’s very unfortunate,” Tectone said. “This tweet is contradictory and a bold face f***ing lie.”

Twitch: Tectone A deleted tweet from Pinkchyu claiming she does indeed pay rent, “contrary to popular belief.”

Now tightening his deadline, Tectone has given Pinkchyu 24 hours to respond. He wishes to see the post deleted and a public apology, or else he’s threatened to pursue legal action.



“You have 24 hours. You are going to delete your post and you are going to apologize. I don’t want to go to court, I don’t want all of this aired out in public. I want to move on.”

We’ll be sure to update you here with any further developments.