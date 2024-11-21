Tectone responds after ex-girlfriend Pinkchyu details abusive relationship with past partner

OTK streamer Tectone has issued a response after his ex-girlfriend, Twitch streamer and TikToker Pinkchyu, alluded to being in an abusive relationship with a former partner.

On November 20, 2024, Pinkchyu penned several tweets discussing victims of “sexual abuse” being “silenced by clout chasers/orbiters and CEOs trying to line their pockets from advertisers.”

Hours later, Pinkchyu created another string of posts detailing abuse she experienced in a previous relationship, saying she was “degraded” and “made to feel ugly.”

“’Don’t wear baggy clothes, straighten your hair, at least wear eyeliner around the house,’” she wrote, describing the abuse she’d endured. “Your self-worth [is] totally crushed.”

“I hate that people warned me, I didn’t listen because I was so manipulated,” she continued. “I hate that I was lied to when another girl who went through worse was trying to come forward. Me and her are good now, but I should’ve listened. When you’re in it you feel blind to reason.”

While she never named the person behind the abuse in her posts, many viewers believed she was describing her past relationship with Tectone, a prominent Twitch streamer and member of OTK. The group includes other broadcasters like Mizkif, Esfand, Emiru, and Extra Emily.

Tectone appeared to address the issue during a November 21 Twitch stream, where he denied any wrongdoing and claimed his accuser was being manipulated by outside forces who’d allegedly forced him to sign an NDA.

“I know the person who needs to hear this is gonna hear this,” he began. “And I mean this genuinely, okay? I did everything for you. I helped you with everything. I fixed everything for you.

I was there for you like nobody else was there for you in your whole life — your words, not mine.

“The fact that you’re letting these people get into your ear… I know they’re talking to you right now behind the scenes.

“And they’re getting you to believe in bullsh*t. You’re talking to r****d after r****d, letting them get into your head and make you imagine problems that never happened. And it’s insane how these things that have happened in your own mind — you are now coming at me, and this just isn’t cute.”

Tectone went on to claim that he will be taking legal action against the person in question, bringing up their mental health status, accusing them of “schizoing the f*ck out repeatedly” and not taking their medication.

Thus far, OTK nor its leadership have made a statement regarding the situation, leaving viewers divided as they await answers.