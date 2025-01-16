Tectone accuses ex-girlfriend of defamation & threatens to release evidence

After being silent for months, Twitch streamer Tectone has once again opened up about abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend Pinkchyu and claims he has evidence that he did nothing wrong.

In November 2024, Pinkchyu posted a series of claims against an ex-partner of hers, alleging that she was a victim of sexual abuse. While she never named Tectone, many, including the streamer, believed she was referencing him.

This eventually prompted Tectone to deny the accusations, calling them a “complete lie.”

Just days later, he left streaming org OTK, though claimed it had nothing to do with the Pinkchyu situation.

Now, months later on January 15, 2025, Tectone broke his months of silence, saying that Pink had been consistently subtweeting about him with “falsehoods” and is ready to share more after her claims caused him to lose friends and money.

Tectone demands ex-girlfriend reveal proof of abuse

In a lengthy post on X, Tectone claimed that he tried to handle the situation with Pinkchyu through the legal system, but she had taken advantage of “loopholes” in defamation cases.

“She avoids using my name so she can claim plausible deniability,” he said. “Her strategy has been to post vague comments about me, hoping others would connect the dots and stir things up, all to damage my reputation without taking any responsibility.”

The Twitch streamer further called false sexual assault claims “reprehensible” and “unforgivable.”

“Every single accusation Pink has made against me is false. There are no police reports, no legal action—because there’s nothing to stand on,” he added. “Her behavior stems from resentment because I moved on from our relationship faster than she wanted.”

Tectone claimed that due to his past trauma of being abused himself, he was not able to engage with her fully and that “weaponizing” sexual assault claims against him was “inhumane.”

The former OTK star went on to deny ever having Pinkchyu sign an NDA to silence her, never cheated on her and said that during their time together, roommates never witnessed any wrongdoing or abuse.

Additionally, he claimed to have never bullied her about having autism. The streamer did, however, mock Jacksepticeye after he revealed his diagnosis.

Twitch / Tectone Tectone has denied any wrongdoing.

“When our relationship ended, I tried to handle things respectfully, but your behavior spiraled. Since then, you’ve caused me to lose friends, money, family connections, and even feel unsafe in public—all because of a false narrative you’ve pushed,” he concluded.

“I’ve kept every piece of evidence—texts, videos, everything—from our time together. I don’t want to share it, but I will if I have no other choice. If you have proof of your claims, show it, and I’ll respond with mine.”

At the time of writing, Pinkchyu hasn’t responded to Tectone’s post.