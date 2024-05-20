Teacher uses Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis & ‘Fanum tax’ in viral math lesson

An elementary school teacher is taking social media by storm for using Twitch star Kai Cenat, YouTuber Duke Dennis, and the term ‘Fanum tax’ to teach her students a math lesson.

In a video circulating across multiple social platforms, a teacher is getting across a lesson in subtraction in the best way she knows how: by incorporating popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

The teacher schooled her class on how to subtract 18 from 22, using the streamer and his buddies as an illustration to help kids visualize the problem.

In her example, Fanum — a recurring character in Kai’s broadcasts — wants to nab eighteen snacks from Kai and YouTuber Duke Dennis, who together, have 22 snacks.

In this illustration, Duke is in the ‘tens’ place and Kai is in the ‘ones’ place, so he has to ‘borrow’ ten snacks from Duke to give eight to Fanum.

“Can Fanum tax him now?” the teacher asked her kids. “Yes, he can.”

The clip is going viral, leaving netizens equal parts baffled and amused by the lengths the teacher went to help her students learn.

“I don’t blame her,” one user wrote on X. “To be honest, it’s probably the only way they pay attention.”

“Imagine growing up after learning this and having to subtract saying, ‘I have to Fanum tax five from four,'” another posited.

“This generation is cooked,” another argued.

Kai Cenat is currently one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, coming off of his viral, 166-hour Elden Ring broadcast that saw him rake in the most views on the platform over a period of seven days — even when he was fast asleep.

The streamer has become a major part of popular culture, popularizing terms like ‘rizz’ and ‘Fanum tax’ that are now so common, they’re even used in the classroom.

Kai Cenat

‘Fanum tax’ refers to moments in Kai’s broadcasts when his buddy, fellow streamer ‘Fanum,’ bursts into Kai’s room any time he’s eating food to grab a bite for himself. This happens so often that it became known as the ‘Fanum tax’ among viewers — a term that’s now cemented itself in the cultural zeitgeist.

At the time of writing, Kai hasn’t taken notice of the viral clip… but it’s certainly proof that he’s one of the most popular entertainers in the world right now, even getting mentioned in one of Drake’s diss tracks in the artist’s viral feud with Kendrick Lamar.