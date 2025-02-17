American rapper T-Pain had a hilarious run-in with Twitch star Kai Cenat at an airport, completely baffling the streamer and catching him by surprise in a heart-warming moment.

Kai Cenat is arguably one of the most popular influencers on the net, featuring a revolving door of A-List celebrities on his channel like Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, John Cena and more.

He’s also been invited to massive events like the Grammys, the Super Bowl and even the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and he’s got a veritable Rolodex worth of famous friends to show for it.

That’s why, when music artist and fellow Twitch streamer T-Pain noticed Kai at an airport, he knew he just had to prank the broadcaster.

Twitch: Kai Cenat Kai Cenat has a ton of famous friends who have appeared on his live streams.

T-Pain pranks Kai Cenat in viral airport meeting

T-Pain was walking through airport security when he saw Cenat at TSA, deciding to record the streamer and wait to see how long it took until he noticed what was happening and who he was.

It took a solid few seconds for Kai Cenat to recognize T-Pain, first clocking out of his peripheral vision that he was being recorded by someone.

Eventually, Cenat took off the hood of his raincoat to confront whoever was recording him — only to realize it was T-Pain, causing both stars to break out into laughter.

“What’s good, bruh?” Kai laughed.

“What’s good, man? How you doing, bro?” T-Pain said, embracing the streamer in a friendly hug.

The moment has gone viral across social media, leaving viewers equally chuffed and impressed by their wholesome friendship.

“The way he physically said ‘excuse me,’ lmao,” one wrote.

“The IMMEDIATE giggles when he realizes it’s T-Pain,” another said.

“We need that stream with them,” another suggested. “I know they would be funny together. like him. Druski and Kevin.”

It’s certainly unusual that Kai hasn’t somehow streamed with T-Pain, who boasts his own Twitch channel with over 1 million followers. Fans are already waiting on the collaboration, and given their latest interaction, it looks like this could finally happen.