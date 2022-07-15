Sykkuno on being in Bella Poarch’s music video

Kawter Abed . 21 minutes ago

Sykkuno recently talked about his unexpected appearance in Bella Poarch’s new music video.

Bella Poarch has made the leap from social media influencer to mainstream artist quite seamlessly.

Her breakout hit, ‘Build a Bitch‘ not only passed 50 million streams on Spotify in the first three weeks after its release, it also featured famous YouTube and Twitch streamers like Valkyrae. This trend continued on Poarch’s newest single.

During a livestream on Twitch, streamer Sykkuno briefly talked about appearing in Bella Poarch’s music video for her new song ‘Dolls’.

Sykkuno also let his followers know that he got to meet Bretman Rock, who also featured in the music video, although they didn’t get to talk much as he says he was only in the music video for “less than a second”.

But the streamer didn’t seem as excited as his fans were, saying that he only showed up in the video “for a split second.”

Even though he claimed to only be in the background briefly, Sykkuno wouldn’t reveal his part in the video.

Sykkuno actually thought his followers might not even see him, but still said, “I don’t know if I should say what I was doing, it might be a spoiler.”

Unfortunately, despite his chat begging to watch the video with him so they could see this mystery part, Sykkuno refused to watch it on his Twitch channel due to fear of a DMCA strike.

Besides Sykkuno, many of Bella Poarch’s famous friends can be seen in her ‘Dolls’ music video. Dream, Larray, and Valkyrae were all featured in the 4-minute video, although the most surprising cameo came from singer-songwriter Grimes.

You can check out the music video for ‘Dolls’ . See if you can spot Sykkuno during his “split second” appearance.