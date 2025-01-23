Streamers swarm Pokimane to be her +1 after revealing Grammys invite

Twitch icon Pokimane says she’s been invited to the 2025 Grammy Awards, and fellow streamers are flocking to join her at the event.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has been one of the streaming industry’s biggest ambassadors for years now, boasting over 9M followers on Twitch and even making a cameo appearance in Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy.

As such, it’s no surprise that she’d be invited to one of the biggest awards shows in entertainment, and revealed in a January 22 tweet that she was asked to attend the Grammys.

Article continues after ad

“I just got invited to the Grammys???? Wtf,” she wrote, clearly still in shock by the invitation.

It didn’t take long for other content creators and fans to flock to her comments looking to score their own invite to the 67th installment of the awards, scheduled to be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Pokimane’s Grammys invite sparks +1 requests

Right as Pokimane revealed she’d been invited to the music awards show, streamers and fans of the Twitch star popped up, hoping to go with her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Can I go, I can bring some nerds gummy clusters that are like crack,” inquired OTK’s Esfand.

“Lemme be your +1 big bro,” proclaimed music enthusiast and streamer WhosBreezy chimed in.

Music podcast ‘Turning the Tables’ also urged Anys for an invitation to the event, asking to be her plus one.

Others were just simply impressed that Pokimane had managed secured an invite and congratulated her for the opportunity.

“LETS GO that’s awesome,” praised Average Jonas.

Article continues after ad

Luminosity creator Liuh was intrigued by the possibilities: “Poki and Ariana in the same room,” she tweeted with a gif of a cat jumping on walls.

Pokimane hasn’t elaborated on the invite or if she’ll actually go, but it’s possible that she’ll discuss it on stream or during her next appearance on the Sweet ‘n Sour podcast.

Anys isn’t the first streamer to be invited to a huge event like this. Last year, xQc claimed he was invited to the Met Gala, but ultimately ended up not going.

Article continues after ad