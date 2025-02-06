Streamer itsKatchii apologizes after Twitch ban for “insensitive” salute

Twitch streamer itsKatchii has been banned from the platform just two days after an offensive gesture she made on stream sparked backlash across the internet.

On February 4, itsKatchii joined her friends in OTK for a live stream to celebrate the Chinese New Year together. During the gathering, she performed an offensive salute that instantly sparked backlash from users.

Katchii apologized the next morning, revealing that she was “done” drinking after doing the “insensitive and just plain dumb” gesture on stream.

Article continues after ad

“Now that I’m a public figure, I should be more responsible for what I say and do. Again, this is all so new to me, and I don’t say much about it, but damn, it is hard being online especially when you’re constantly compared and criticized for every single thing you do,” she said.

On February 6, just days after the gesture took place on stream, itsKatchii was banned on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

itsKatchii responds after Twitch ban

“Deserved. That was completely unacceptable and insensitive. It’s not funny, it’s not a joke, and it shouldn’t be normalized. I also realized I cannot handle alcohol in the slightest – I’m quitting,” she said in a post on X.

Article continues after ad

“Taking this time to reflect and be more mindful of my actions and the impact they have. To anyone I offended or disappointed, I’m sorry. See you in 7 days.”

When attempting to access her Twitch channel, you’re met with one of the platform’s ban messages.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Twitch

According to Twitch Community Guidelines, the controversial gesture could have fallen under its Hateful Conduct rules.

Article continues after ad

“Twitch does not permit behavior that is motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, including behavior that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence,” it reads. “…Post, upload, or otherwise share hateful images or symbols, including symbols of established hate groups and Nazi-related imagery.”

Article continues after ad

This comes just months after OTK co-founder Asmongold was banned on Twitch for “racist” comments made about the people of Palestine.