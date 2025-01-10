StableRonaldo reveals someone tried to rob FaZe house during LA fire evacuation

FaZe Clan’s Rani ‘StableRonaldo’ Mach has revealed that someone attempted to rob the FaZe house as members evacuated from the ongoing LA fires.

Over the last few days, the devastating wildfires in California have raged across several southern parts of the state. Hundreds of people have lost their homes across Los Angeles, and Malibu, and it’s estimated that at least 10,000 buildings have been destroyed or affected in some way.

Numerous internet personalities have also been affected, with several having to evacuate their homes due to the ongoing fire threat. That includes Shroud, who has put a pause on his Fragathon charity stream.

A number of FaZe Clan members have also confirmed their safety and that, for now, their content house is safe.

FaZe Clan security saw off wannabe thief

StableRonaldo is one of those who has left the house, but revealed that was more too do with a scary incident involving an apparent looter.

“I will be honest with you, someone tried to rob the house last night, he almost got shot, whoever that was,” Ronaldo said on his January 9 stream. “Shout out to the security here. We have great security. We have a very great 24/7 security.

“Someone tried walking up to the house, basically, in a Mercedes, and then he spun away because our security came out with the gun and said, ‘Get the f*ck out of here.'”

The FaZe Clan member added that isn’t “safe” for him to stay at the house, despite the security, and will be moving to join his friend Baba for a bit.

“Shout out to Baba for coming over and packing things (and) helping me. She’s also going to give me a place to stay because I don’t think it’s safe for me to sleep here,” he said.

A number of content creators have already started pitching in with the relief efforts. IShowSpeed donating $10,000 to the LA Wildfire Recovery efforts, while Prime has donated $60,000 worth of products to firefighters.