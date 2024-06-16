Sneako gets teeth broken by security guard over bizarre dispute

Sneako was suddenly punched in the face by a security guard at an event, which resulted in one of his teeth being broken in half.

On June 16, the streamer was in Detroit attending an AFPAC event with some friends when things soon turned sour, and the event was allegedly shut down.

Various clips have surfaced on social media, depicting a security guard standing on the stage shouting back and forth between him and the crowd as tensions progressively rose.

Several attendees began filming the man, to which he shouted, “Get the f**king cameras out of my face!” As it escalated further. However, after Sneako leaned forward and flipped off the security guard’s hat, he instantly jumped into the crowd and punched him in the face, breaking his tooth.

The streamer was later seen outside and revealed the damage, “Smile for me, man. This was the security guard at this event,” a person with him said while filming him.

Sneako responded: “The guy that shut off the speech to go play his music, I just got rocked in the face. But I’m a non-violent person.”

“Yeah, man, we’ll take you through the legal necessary ways we’ve got to do,” one replied, as another said: “We should probably press charges now.”

Following the altercation, the streamer posted to his Twitter/X, “Security guard sabotaged the event and turned off the mic. He started playing music and taunting the guests. He punched me and fell over. Chipped tooth. No big deal.”

Despite various claims that Sneako has filed a police report after being spotted speaking with the cops shortly after the altercation, this has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Days prior, it was announced that Sneako had finally been unbanned from Twitch after a year-long ban from the leading streaming platform.