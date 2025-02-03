Smash Bros ‘GOAT’ MkLeo hits out at Twitch for removing access to his account

The greatest Super Smash Bros Ultimate player of all time, Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez, is slamming Twitch after they revoked his access to his account.

MkLeo is easily the most decorated Smash Ultimate player in history with a trophy case full of first-place finishes at Genesis, EVO, Super Smash Con and more.

However, in 2025, he’s facing his biggest obstacle yet: Twitch.

According to the Mexican Smash icon, Twitch has prevented him from going live and revoked his ownership of his own account. To make matters worse, his attempts to rectify the problem have fallen on deaf ears.

Article continues after ad

MkLeo calls “bullsh*t” on Twitch removing his account access

In a January 27 post on X, MkLeo revealed he had lost access to his Twitch account and no longer had the phone for 2FA.

A day later, Leo showed an email from Twitch where the Amazon-owned platform claimed the info they had on file didn’t match what Lopez Perez had provided and as such, we unable to provide him access.

Article continues after ad

Leo later claimed that the issue was because his brother was the one who made his account back when he was just 15-years-old, but continued to tag Twitch, urging the site to let him back in.

Article continues after ad

After submitting another ticket and explaining the situation, Twitch still refused to give Leo his account back and instructed the LG Smash pro to send them a copy of a valid government-issued ID.

“That’s some big bullsh*t bro,” the Joker main blasted. “If I send my passport and they say no it’s going to be the funniest sh*t ever. I was literally streaming two weeks ago with my facecam on.”

Despite the cries for help from Smash fans and other streamers who urged Twitch to “unban the GOAT,” Leo is still waiting to get access to his account.

Article continues after ad

It’s not clear how this issue could happen to one of the biggest stars in the history of Smash esports, but for the time being, it looks like fans will be stuck watching Leo compete in tournaments to get their fix for his electrifying gameplay.