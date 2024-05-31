Sleep-talking streamer records himself speaking to Twitch chat in his dreams

A Twitch streamer has hilariously recorded himself sleep-talking as though he was speaking to chat in his dreams.

Lithuanian video editor and content creator ‘VitalCS2‘ is best known and self-described as that “[Counter Strike] Rewind guy from YouTube.” However, Vital has also started streaming on Twitch.

And making content for the platform has evidently had an impact on him — so much so, that streaming has made its way into his dreams.

Using an app, Sleep Cycle, that monitors sleep and is triggered by any sleep talk or activity, Vital discovered he was hilariously speaking to “chat” while dreaming, sharing the recordings with his viewers.

Article continues after ad

“I talk in my sleep and even though I’m Lithuanian, I talk in English,” Vital explained. “Last night, I was dreaming I was streaming. So, these are the sounds that I put together.”

He played through the recordings, which included him addressing chat, questioning “who thought it was a good idea to stream at this hour,” and planning his next stream in “eight to seven hours.”

Article continues after ad

Vital even discussed working on CS Rewind in his dream, leaving the editor amused and laughing as he listened to the recordings, calling them “crazy”. To Vital’s surprise, however, the dreams didn’t stop there.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Twitch again the day after, he revealed he had continued to “stream” in his dreams with his app recording more conversations with “chat”.

“Should I seek help?” Vital asked, before playing the newest recordings and telling chat to “check this out.”

Vital questioned in his dreams, “Why am I live at this time?” and claimed his late-night dreamed-up stream was “actually insane.” In another recording, Vital again declared he was “actually cooked” for “streaming at this time.”

“What is this sleep schedule?” a dreaming Vital quizzed. Viewers couldn’t believe he had captured two nights’ worth of streaming sleep talk, with one person suggesting in chat that he should start a “podcast that you do in your sleep.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit thread sharing the clip, Vital insisted the recordings were “absolutely real” and theorized that he spoke in English rather than Lithuanian because it was the same language he “[consumed] all the content through.”

“Is this violating the old Twitch [terms of service] where you aren’t allowed to stream on other platforms?” one user joked. “The subconscious platform still counts SURELY.”