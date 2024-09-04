Sketch teases Conor McGregor is joining for sleepover stream with Adin Ross

Sketch has shared plans for a “big” sleepover stream with Adin Ross, suggesting UFC legend Conor McGregor will be making an appearance.

Kylie Cox, known as ‘Sketch‘ or ‘thesketchreal‘ on Twitch, revealed he would be co-hosting the sleepover stream in Toronto, Canada alongside controversial Kick streamer Ross.

While a date for the collaboration has yet to be revealed, Sketch hinted in his announcement that the duo’s stream would include other big names in the entertainment industry.

One of whom is believed to be none other than the Irish mixed martial artist and professional boxer, Conor McGregor.

Hyping viewers for the “big things” taking place in the coming week, Sketch said he and Ross would be joined by “another big creator” in Toronto.

He then announced the pair would also be teaming up with “one of the biggest fighters” for their sleepover stream. And while Sketch didn’t share any names, he did provide a key detail for fans to put the pieces together themselves.

“I’ll give you a hint, he made a whiskey,” Sketch said. This led to many assuming the fighter in question was McGregor.

McGregor famously launched his own brand of alcohol in 2018 called Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, which is described on-site as “a smooth balanced whiskey with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness, and toasted wood.”

Fans are already dubbing the UFC champ’s potential team-up with Sketch and Ross as the “most crazy collab”. But while some predicted the stream would be “f***ing elite”, others have theorized that McGregor would ultimately “get annoyed within the first hour and bounce”.

“Doesn’t make sense why [McGregor is] doing it in the first place unless he’s trying to promote BKFC to a younger audience.”

Either way, any uncertainty surrounding the sleepover stream will soon be quelled. While an exact date might not yet be known, Sketch’s announcement about the upcoming Toronto stream revealed it would be taking place within the next week.