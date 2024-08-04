Sketch responds to fan’s claims he “sold his soul” for fame

Twitch star Sketch addressed claims from some fans that accused him of having “sold his soul” for success, a month after leaked adult content involving him surfaced.

Sketch rapidly became one of the most popular Twitch streamers and social media stars after his catchphrase “What’s up, brother?” went viral across TikTok and other platforms. However, after the photos and videos featuring adult content leaked on July 7, some hit out against the creator.

After a brief disappearance and various influencers rallying behind him in support, Sketch finally returned with an emotional Twitch stream. He admitted it was a “dark time,” that he was previously battling “addiction problems,” and was sorry to fans who had viewed the content.

Ever since, parts of his fanbase have continued to criticize him on his socials and within his Twitch chat since his return.

On August 4, Sketch was IRL streaming on Twitch while visiting Tokyo Disneyland as he sat outside at a bar and addressed a comment against him sent in his live chat.

“‘You sold your soul.’ Hey, I sold nothing! I didn’t sell anything. You can all talk like that but I know exactly who my lord and savior is. Shout out, Jesus Christ. You know I don’t have to explain what’s already understood.

“Some people would talk crazy. Some people will say what they want to say. But, I don’t need to address when it’s, you know, when all things are settled between me and him. Everyone else is just noise and those voices are more from the devil than anything else.”

Sketch has been regularly streaming on Twitch and making content ever since he returned from his short break after the leaked content was released. This has included him attending DreamCon on July 26 and IRL streaming in Tokyo, Japan, over the past few days to join FaZe Clan on their trip.