Shroud faces huge backlash for gambling during Fragathon stream

Shroud has come under fire for streaming himself gambling money on a website during the February 1 broadcast of his month-long Fragathon charity event.

On that date, the streamer and former professional Counter-Strike player was live on Twitch for his ongoing marathon. He was shown spending money in exchange for in-game currency to unbox TCG card boxes virtually in pursuit of rare, valuable cards.

Shroud faces backlash over gambling during charity event

Viewers have since hit out at the streamer over his decision to include gambling as part of the charity event, which the particular site used is also a sponsor of.

The user toby30356, posted the clip to the LivestreamFail subreddit, claiming, “Shroud gambling $600 In 20 seconds on a charity stream on a gambling website with no age restrictions.” The clip has garnered over 100K views on Twitch alone, and hundreds of comments followed after the Reddit post.

“How the mighty have fallen. Didn’t he s**t on poor Dokibird in the Tournament as well? What the heck happened to him?” a user said, while another came, “Shroud lost my respect, what he’s doing is so shameless.”

“This dude is worth 10s of millions and half his streams are #ad and talking games up for two days then never playing them again. Can never have enough money I guess,” one more commented.

In relation to the actual stream, it was claimed, “During the stream anyone bringing up anything about the website was insta muted.”

Another added, “He’s blatantly given fake odds. If you “win” as much as much as Shroud won this stream, then this site would’ve gone bankrupt day one.”

Shroud All kills, subscriptions, bits, and donations will be donated to charity.

“I’m kinda shocked Lupo is okay with this,” one chimed in, referring to Dr Lupo who is one of the creators co-streaming with Shroud for the event. To which the Reddit poster responded:

“Ill be honest, it seems like he is not, someone donated $100 and asked Lupo to open a box on the site, and he swiftly and confidently refused numerous times, also going off stream when the website is being streamed, I dont think he was told the full truth.”

Shroud launched the Fragathon event on January 4 but temporarily postponed it due to the Los Angeles wildfires. After resuming a few days later to stream every day, he’s raised over $575K in total so far, with the event set to end on February 8.

The charity event honors his father who died of cancer last year, with each elimination in any game worth one dollar toward the fundraiser. All subscriptions, donations, and Twitch bits are also included in the total, and 100% of the proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.