San Francisco 49ers will “no longer” work with Dr Disrespect after Twitch ban reason reveal

The San Francisco 49ers will no longer work alongside Dr Disrespect after the streamer admitted that inappropriately DM’ing a minor was the cause of his Twitch ban in 2020.

On June 21, a former Twitch employee shared allegations that a streamer was banned for “s**ting a minor,” and it was quickly tied to Dr Disrespect’s permanent ban in 2020.

Doc responded, initially stating that they found “no wrongdoing” before admitting on June 25, 2024, that he was banned for inappropriately messaging a minor.

Companies began cutting ties with the influencer after the allegations surfaced, including his game studio Midnight Society and gaming hardware company Turtle Beach, who has created several Doc-themed peripherals over the years.

Article continues after ad

Many have since wondered about his status with other companies he’s worked with in the past, including Mountain Dew and the San Francisco 49ers.

Digiday reached out to Doc’s major sponsors and received a response from the 49ers.

Article continues after ad

“We take these developments seriously and will not be working with him going forward,” they told the publication.

Doc has collaborated with the San Francisco football team several times in the past, including in an August 2022 video showing the streamer throwing the ball at the team’s camp.

Just months before, Doc appeared at the NFL Draft to announce one of the team’s draft picks during the Las Vegas event.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to the streamer’s connection with Mountain Dew – the company that released a limited-edition Cherry flavor with Dr Disrespect’s face on it – they confirmed with Digiday that they no longer work with the influencer and “hasn’t in some time.”

As of writing, Dr Disrespect has stepped away from his YouTube streams indefinitely for an extended vacation with his family. It’s unknown when he’ll come back, but he has confirmed it will happen eventually.

Article continues after ad

“I’m taking an extended vacation with my family as mentioned on stream and I’m coming back with a heavy weight off my shoulders,” he said.