Ross Scott reignites Pirate Software beef amid OnlyFangs WoW drama

Pirate Software has been at the center of the Only Fangs controversy to start 2025.

Months after some initial drama between the two over their stances on old video games becoming unplayable, Ross Scott of the Stop Killing Games initiative has weighed in on the current Pirate Software WoW drama.

In April 2019, Ross Scott launched Stop Killing Games, an initiative dedicated to stopping video game publishers from destroying online games if they became unprofitable.

In August 2024, Pirate Software, real name Jason Thor Hall, reacted to Stop Killing Games, claiming that he doesn’t support it because he feels that game companies should not be held liable to forever support their products.

In a response to the streamer, Scott explained that Hall misunderstood the initiative and that there was a “values clash” between the two. Scott ended his reply by inviting Hall to have a discussion with him.

Pirate Software turned down the discussion offer, said he didn’t have any respect for Scott’s stance, and then proceeded to remove Scott’s comment.

Ross Scott weighs in on Pirate Software WoW drama

“I think he represented Stop Killing Games as accurately as he represented his behavior in World of Warcraft and towards the World of Warcraft community,” said Scott during a January 18 Twitch stream.

“One thing that is a little frustrating on my end is that there seems to be very little cross-connection between people realizing what he did in World of Warcraft versus realizing he basically did the exact same thing earlier with Stop Killing Games. And it would be really great if we could kind of branch those,” said Scott.

Scott’s comments were posted to the popular Reddit page r/LivestreamFail, where it currently has nearly 3,000 upvotes.

Nearly everyone in the replies to the Reddit post showed support for Scott and his initiative, despite Hall’s comments about it just a few months ago.

Pirate Software is also facing criticism for his gameplay outside of World of Warcraft, with some speculating that he faked progress during his playthroughs of several other games.