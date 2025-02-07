RayAsianBoy predicted Dennis Schröder’s trade to Pistons in resurfaced Twitch clip 

RayAsianBoy correctly predicted Dennis Schröder’s trade to the Pistons months before it actually happened, sending fans into shock by his prophecy.

Twitch streamer and close friend to Kai Cenat, RayAsianBoy, successfully predicted NBA player Dennis Schröder’s trade from the Golden State Warriors to the Detroit Pistons.

In August 2024, the streamer was joking when he told his viewers to spam Schröder’s Twitch stream by telling him he was getting traded to the Pistons.

“Say you got traded to the Pistons. Everybody go and spam in his chat. Say you got traded to the Pistons,” RayAsianBoy said on his broadcast.

Having realized what Ray said, Schröder fired back at his Twitch viewers by telling them to get out of his chat with that nonsense.

“Ray, get the f*ck out of my chat, alright? Everybody get the f*ck out of my chat. I’m just playing. Yeah, Ray got jokes, Ray got jokes,” Schröder said.

Fast forward six months, and Schröder was literally traded to the Pistons. The NBA player’s trade was announced on Thursday, February 6, after he was initially supposed to go to Utah Jazz.

RayAsianBoy apologizes to Dennis Schröder for predicting his trade

After news of Schröder’s new turf broke, RayAsianBoy apologized to the point guard, saying he didn’t know the trade would actually happen.

“I’m sorry about that Schröder, I didn’t know it really happen,” the streamer tweeted.

With 30 teams total in the NBA, Ray only had a 3.3% chance of being right about Schröder’s trade, sending fans into utter shock by his prediction.

“Ray, you did this???” questioned one.

“LMFAO, bro manifested it,” said another.

“Ain’t no way Ray knew the script, bro,” wrote a third.

Even Schröder was stunned, posting to his Instagram story to call out Ray. “How did you know?” the NBA player asked with a laughing-face emoji.

Though Ray claims he didn’t have prior knowledge of Schröder’s trade to the Pistons, his prophecy was enough to make him resurface online with his apology.

Ray’s been absent from streaming to his 1M Twitch followers since November 2024. He previously told Cenat he needed to fulfill his year-long military service in Taiwan. However, his return on X this February may indicate that his service has not yet started.