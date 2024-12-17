QuarterJade reveals “terrifying” stalker photos that nearly made her quit streaming after 3 weeks

Popular Twitch streamer QuarterJade admitted that she almost quit streaming after just three weeks when a stalker sent her a photo of her home along with a threatening message.

Online entertainer and OfflineTV Member QuarterJade has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2017 — but she almost left her career as soon as she started it, thanks to a threatening message from a viewer.

During a broadcast in December 2024, Jade opened up about two concerning incidents that happened during the first three months of her streams, calling the behavior toward her “terrible.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram: quarterjade QuarterJade boasts over one million followers on Twitch – but she almost quit her prolific career just after starting it after receiving “terrifying” messages from online stalkers.

QuarterJade received threats and photos of her own house

“When I first started streaming, somebody sent me a screenshot of my house with some not-very-nice words,” she revealed. “I think I had maybe been streaming for three weeks. It’s kinda crazy, but that did set me up for how cautious I am now.

“It was terrifying. I was so scared. I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t be on the internet. Everything that everyone has warned me [about] is so true.’ I actually can’t believe I still stream.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That wasn’t even the worst of it. The streamer went on to explain that, during that time, she also got raided by fans of another broadcaster who threatened her with sexual assault if she didn’t play League of Legends with him.

The incidents almost made her step away from streaming for good — but she didn’t want to let the nastiness from netizens ruin her fun.

“I remember coming to the decision of, ‘I really don’t want to let men be the deciding factor. I’m not gonna let stinky little men take this thing away from me when I really like this thing.’ But there were definitely thoughts about quitting,” she continued.

Article continues after ad

Jade is far from the only female streamer who’s experienced such behavior. Plenty of other women on Twitch have come forward with stories of being stalked and harassed over the years, such as Amouranth, whose stalker flew all the way from Estonia to break into her house.