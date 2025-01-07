QTCinderella says she ‘forgives’ Atrioc after deepfake drama but hasn’t seen him in person

QTCinderella explained why she skipped out on a New Year’s Eve party that Atrioc was invited to, saying that although she’s forgiven him, she isn’t ready to “break the ice” between them just yet.

On January 30, 2023, Twitch streamer Atrioc came under fire after it was revealed that he viewed a website containing inappropriate deepfake material of female broadcasters, including Pokimane, QTCinderella, Maya Higa, and others.

Atrioc issued a tearful apology in a broadcast that same day, calling his actions “gross” and “embarrassing.” The fallout of the incident saw the affected streamers distance themselves from him, with QTCinderella specifically threatening to sue the platform.

However, after speaking with legal professionals, QT discovered that there was “no way to sue” the owner of the website, as told in a statement to NBC in February.

QT also admitted that her relationship with Atrioc was “irreparable,” saying he “was a best friend” of both herself and her partner, Ludwig before the viral ordeal.

QTCinderella opens up on Atrioc friendship after deepfake incident

She opened up on the incident two years later in a January 2025 Twitch stream, where she revealed that she’d skipped out on a New Year’s Eve party hosted by Stanz when she learned that Atrioc would be there.

“That’s probably not the best icebreaker after [all these] years,” she laughed. “‘Happy New Year! Anyway, it’s been a while. …let’s talk about it.’ There’s nothing to talk about. For the record, chat, it’s just [the] human experience.”

Despite their previous falling out, QT revealed that she’s forgiven Atrioc and recognized his efforts in de-platforming the site and deepfake content, which included his $60,000 donation to the Morrison Rothman law firm to DMCA websites such as the one he’d visited.

“I’m also a forgiver, and I also think Atrioc put more effort into fixing a solution to the problem than anybody who ever was put in that situation,” QT continued. “But I haven’t personally spent any time with him yet.

“I will still talk to him casually about some stuff, but I haven’t seen him in person in so many years. It’s bizarro. I’ll need to break the ice at some point. I’ll need to do that.”