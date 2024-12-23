QTCinderella reveals sponsor pulled out of Streamer Awards “last second” over one nominee

Twitch streamer and creator of The Streamer Awards, QTCinderella, has revealed that the show was almost profitable for the first time this year, but unfortunately lost a sponsor in the final hour, all because of a single nominee.

The Streamer Awards were launched by QTCinderella as a means of celebrating the success of streamers with significant fan involvement. There have been a total of four ceremonies so far, with two in 2024, as they shifted the schedule from the start of the year to the end of the year.

The second 2024 show was the biggest yet, peaking at over 646,000 live viewers. Despite the popularity, however, QT revealed that the event has never been profitable.

Speaking on the PressESC podcast with Valkyrae and Alythuh, QT said: “Well, a sponsor pulled out last second. It was the first year it was almost profitable, but they pulled out last second. I was so sad.”

Valkyrae commented that pulling out so late was “disgusting” and that she would like to know who it is, so she can avoid working with them. However, QT replied: “you’ll still want to.”

QTCinderella then revealed who the sponsor was, and Valkyrae gasped. Then, QT added “because he was nominated,” – but did not reveal which streamer it was.

Topic starts at 56:20

The podcast editors made certain there was no way to tell who the nominee was that had caused a sponsor to pull out.

The partners that were present at the event, with their names attached to an award, included Mountain Dew, Fortnite, and PC Game Pass. Other sponsors included YouTube, and games like Honkai: Star Rail, Teamfight Tactics, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and Rogue Point.

Instagram: ishowspeed, kaicenat Kai and Speed were big winners on the night at The Streamer Awards

There is of course been speculation about who the streamer could have been. Destiny, who has a long-running feud with Hasan Piker, was sent the clip by fans who speculated it may have been Hasan’s nomination that caused a sponsor to pull out.

Destiny was frustrated that the podcast cut the name of the sponsor, suggesting it was a way for the streamers to still work with them in the future by keeping it a secret.

Later in the episode, QTCinderella explained that she wanted to do the Streamer Awards for at least five years, but after that, she will consider how long she wants to keep it going, given it does not make a profit and is often difficult to convince streamers to attend