QTCinderella explains why she didn’t like Ludwig calling her “wifey material”

Twitch streamer QTCinderella isn’t a fan of her boyfriend, Ludwig, calling her “wifey material” after fans asked him when he plans on proposing to her.

Streamers QTCinderella and Ludwig have been together since May 2020. After four years of being in a public relationship, fans got curious to know when Lud plans on popping the question.

In an August 2024 stream, Ludwig admitted that QT is “wifey material,” but explained that he hopes to retire from streaming before getting married and starting a family.

“QT is wifey material, that’s a fact,” he said. “What separates my ability to be in a marriage, if we’re being honest…“I’ll probably propose before I retire from streaming. But when I settle down and have kids and I’m in married life, I can’t be streaming every day. I think that’d be bad.”

Although Ludwig was praised by fans for his adorable response to the subject, it seems that QT felt differently about things.

In a September baking stream with fellow creator Pokimane, QT brought up Ludwig’s comments and revealed that she really isn’t a fan of him using the phrase “wifey material.”

“Lud said I was ‘wifey material’ and it was the biggest ick of my life,” she admitted.

“What? It was an ick?” a shocked Pokimane asked.

“Okay, now I take it back,” Ludwig joked off-screen.

(Topic begins at 12:20)

“‘She’s wifey material.’ I’ll tell you something, every lady is wifey material. Why do we need to define it?” QT continued, poking fun at her boyfriend.

This is far from the first time QT has yanked Ludwig’s chain on stream with her friends. In fact, she publicly teased Ludwig after she had a dream about him and a made-up female assistant, which he discussed in a humorous segment during a September live stream.

It’s clear the two are just joking around with each other, showing that the couple has a good sense of humor and don’t take things too seriously — a healthy part of any romantic relationship.

