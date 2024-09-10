QTCinderella called out by esports caster for using his face in “scam business” claim

Twitch star QTCinderella has been called out for using the photo of the wrong ‘Banks’ after asking who would most likely create a “scam business.”

During a stream on Twitch, QT and longtime boyfriend Ludwig Ahgren played a game where they named streamers as answers to dozens of questions.

The questions ranged from “Will coach a kids soccer game and be way too into it,” to “Is pulled over for driving too slow.” The stream has since been uploaded to YouTube on September 8, 2024, and included images for each named streamer.

One of the questions in the video was “Most likely to create a scam business,” and QTCinderella responded “Banks” – and the conversation with Ludwig after made it clear she meant FaZe Clan CEO Ricky Banks.

However, a photo of esports commentator James Banks was included instead, leading him to call her out on the mistake in a post on X.

“Ay yo wtf?? QTCinderella Why are you using my face? We’ve never met or spoken to each other,” he said.

“I understand who she meant to do but you gotta be more careful…this ain’t cool.”

QTCinderella hasn’t responded to the callout as of writing, and James’ photo is still in the video.

Banks’ inclusion in the video was obviously a mistake, and one user in the replies to his post pointed out that his photo shows up towards the top of the Google Image search for ‘banks streamer.’

After naming Banks in the video, QT and Ludwig went on to mention the Save The Kids crypto scandal from 2021 that involved Frazier Kay and several other past FaZe members.

FaZe Banks spoke out against the incident, hitting out at the “greed and selfishness” involved in the situation right after hearing about it through Coffeezilla’s videos.