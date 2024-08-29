Power Wash Simulator devs claim even they can’t clean Asmongold’s house

Twitch steamer Asmongold has long been known for his squalid living situation – but his house is so gnarly that even the developers of Power Wash Simulator are refusing to put it in their game as a playable level.

Power Wash Simulator is a popular game that tasks players with cleaning up grimy locales like muddy play places, moldy pools, and more.

Its DLC, however, throws a curve ball into the standard locations players might expect, offering up spots like Shrek’s Swamp, the universe of Alice in Wonderland, and even the grimdark future of Warhammer 40K.

The horrors of Asmongold’s room, however, are apparently a step too far.

In response to a satirical post joking that Asmongold’s bedroom was coming to the game as a playable level, the title’s official Twitter account said they weren’t “sure we’d have the equipment to handle this one.”

The horrors of the Warp are no match for Asmongold’s desk in the eyes of Power Wash Simulator’s developers. And, while their reply was merely meant as a playful jab at the streamer, there are many viewers who are concerned for Asmon’s well-being due to the state of his home. Even NICKMERCS offered to help the streamer improve his health.

In response to people calling him out for having a house “full of cockroaches”, he responded in jest and claimed that they’ve been “upgraded.” Now, he’s got spiders.

This has been a trend with Asmongold for years. At one point, the streamer claimed that he used to use a dead rat as an “alarm clock” to wake himself up in the mornings, amongst other unhygienic practices.

Despite these jokes at his own expense, Asmongold has expressed that he’s trying to improve his physical condition after a health scare that resulted in a trip to the emergency room.