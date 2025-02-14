Police show up after bystanders throw fries at FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan’s streamers were broadcasting outside of an In-N-Out when bystanders sitting on top of a car started taunting and throwing fries at them — but got instant karma when the cops pulled up.

FaZe Clan has enjoyed a massive resurgence since FaZe Banks purged the organization in 2024, hiring only a handful of rising streamers to the group in a dramatic revamp.

In the months since then, names like JasonTheWeen, PlaqueBoyMax and FaZe Lacy have become household names in the streaming world… but all that glitters isn’t gold.

Despite their status as top internet stars, they still get razzed by folks from time to time, including some random passersby during a February 2025 stream at an In-N-Out.

Instagram: FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan streamers stunned after bystanders throw fries at them

The group was standing outside of the burger joint when a car pulled up to them, with two women sitting on the hood who started taunting them and calling the streamers “brokies.”

They had actually interacted with the women beforehand, who joked that the streamers should pay for their meals at the fast food chain.

“Come here, we have something for you,” one of them said.

“Hold on, you’re not throwing that at me,” FaZe Silky said. “Leave me out of that.”

The women started tossing their french fries at the streamers, prompting FaZe Lacy to hit back with some choice expletives. The other cars behind the gals started honking their horns, seemingly in an attempt to get them to move out of the way.

Just then, a police car arrived on the scene, sirens blaring — much to the enjoyment of FaZe Clan, who urged the officers to enact justice.

“That’s reckless driving,” one of the streamers said. “That right there is a misdemeanor. You should take them, at least six months, and fine her $2,000!”

It’s unclear if the women were actually pulled over due to the stunt, but their car drove away from the scene shortly after the cop blared their sirens.

This is just the latest viral moment for FaZe Clan after PlaqueBoyMax thanked his fans for breaking his viewership record during a broadcast with rapper Central Cee in one of his biggest streams ever.