Pokimane’s Grammys appearance was almost ruined by wardrobe malfunction

Twitch star Pokimane almost had her viral Grammys experience cut short due to a wardrobe malfunction that was supposed to have been solved before the big night.

Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys shocked the internet after revealing that she’d been invited to the Grammys, leaving fans and viewers scrambling to be her plus-one.

The popular streamer graced the prestigious award show wearing a slinky, black lace number with a plunging neckline and a ruched waist… but the dress wasn’t actually red carpet ready when she got it.

Article continues after ad

As told in a Twitch stream after the event, Poki explained that the dress was supposed to be tailored prior to being delivered. However, when she got the garment on the day of the Grammys, it was far too large in the chest area.

Pokimane’s Grammy dress almost didn’t make it to the red carpet

“My dress was supposed to be tailored because the top was too large,” she explained. “I get my dress on the day of, and she wasn’t tailored.

Article continues after ad

“So, I’m walking around the house with ten minutes to leave, and the girls are out. And I’m like, I don’t want the girls to be out during a Getty image,” she joked.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, the streamer’s stylist came to the rescue — or rather, her stylist’s assistant, who drove to the event to stitch up the streamer’s dress before she walked the carpet.

Although the gown was a big hit with fans, Poki said that its skirt and train were so unwieldy that she had to gather it up in her arms while she walked, making for a few awkward moments throughout the night.

Pokimane wasn’t the only big streamer who got a Grammys invite; Twitch star Kai Cenat was also in attendance, who interacted with a slew of A-List celebs like Taylor Swift, Kanye West and even Will Smith.