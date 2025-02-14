Pokimane urges fans to “stop being weird” about her friendships with male streamers

Twitch star Pokimane was in the middle of a stream with fellow broadcaster Tarik when she urged fans to stop pairing her up with every guy she happens to hang out with.

Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys is one of the most popular figures on Twitch and the site’s most-followed woman, boasting over 9 million followers on the site.

While she used to be quite secretive about her love life, the star has opened up about her romantic affairs in the last two years, confirming she’d split up with a long-term partner in summer 2024.

She’s continued to maintain her single status in 2025 — but after revealing she’d moved in with Ellum in February, fans have started speculating that she’s in the market for a new guy.

Twitch: Pokimane Pokimane moved in with fellow streamer Ellum in February 2025, instantly sparking relationship rumors among fans.

On February 13, 2025, Pokimane appeared as a special guest on Tarik’s stream, who was playing Valorant at the time.

Pokimane urges fans to stop assuming she’s dating guys she streams with

Tarik left the room for a short break, leaving Pokimane in charge of entertaining his viewers — and sensing an opportunity, Pokimane humorously urged them to stop “shipping” her with the streamer, or any other guys she’s seen with in public.

“Okay, now that he’s gone, chat, we need to talk,” she began. “Please don’t be weird. I just wanna hang out with my bros sometimes. Like, men make up half of the population. Sometimes I’m gonna have to be around them.

“Sometimes it’s nice, sometimes it’s not nice. It doesn’t matter. Stop thinking I’m dating all of them. How can I be dating all of the men all at once? That’s too much work. One is hard enough. Please. And I ain’t even got one!”

This isn’t the first time Pokimane has commented on the speculation about her love life lately; earlier that week, Pokimane hit back at a viewer who insisted she was dating her new roommate, Ellum, in a biting tweet — one of many viral remarks she’s made over the last few days.