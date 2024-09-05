Pokimane threatens Twitch viewers with poop after leaking Steam ID

Pokimane accidentally leaked her Steam friend code during a Twitch stream and immediately warned her viewers about what would happen if they tried to add her to the app.

The Twitch star was live streaming the game Lockdown Protocol while talking to friends on Discord when one member of the group mentioned they didn’t have her added on Steam.

Out of habit, Pokimane opened up Steam to copy her friend code so she could send it to them – accidentally leaking it in the process. With this code, anyone in her stream could send a friend request on the app.

She very quickly issued a warning to her viewers against doing so, joking that she’d “leave poop at your doorstep” if anyone tried to add her as a friend.

“I posted my Steam code. If anyone clips that and adds me, I’m blocking you, finding out where you live, and leaving poop at your doorstep… so don’t do it. Thank you,” she said.

You can see on the stream that Pokimane had 147 pending friend invites, but it’s unclear how many of them were viewers trying to add the Twitch star.

She did get at least one from a viewer, however, and jokingly put them in “time out.” She said: “You’re the only person who had it. Shame on you. Time out. 10-minute timeout in the corner of your bedroom, you’re grounded.”

She went on to play the game without issue as fans continued to laugh at her joke threatening to leave poop on their doorsteps.

Pokimane’s threat isn’t the first time that porch poop has gone viral in recent weeks, either. On September 4, 2024, it was revealed that police were looking for a “serial pooper” who continuously targeted the same house.

This isn’t the first time Pokimane’s information has been leaked, either. Back in 2021, a Twitch data breach revealed the income of the platform’s top streamers – prompting Poki to hit back at claims she made millions a month.