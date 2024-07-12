Twitch star Pokimane was left equal parts stunned and confused by Katy Perry’s ‘Woman’s World’ music video, a project that’s garnered a swath of criticism from viewers across the net.

Perry, an American pop music icon, is making a comeback with her song Woman’s World — a track that’s supposed to be a feminist empowerment anthem.

However, the music video for the track has sparked quite a bit of controversy online, mainly because of how Perry and her backup dancers are portrayed.

Popular Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, the most-followed woman on the broadcasting platform, has now offered her two cents on the video… and she was pretty confused by it.

To start, Poki seemed baffled by a portion of the video that shows Perry taking a shot of ‘Women’s Whiskey’ before ripping off her high-visibility vest to show a stars-and-stripes bikini top.

“That’s crazy,” the streamer said. “What? For starters, I don’t understand why the bottle says ‘whiskey for women.’ Isn’t the whole point of women’s empowerment like, ‘We can do what men can?’ So can’t we just have normal-ass whiskey?”

“I love the intention of women’s empowerment, but it’s a little cringe,” she continued. “This just feels like someone came up with this entire concept for her and she was just like, ‘Sure.’ She looks great, though.”

Her confusion continued when Perry got flattened by a CGI anvil and came back to life, eventually fueling herself with a gasoline pump in her derriere.

“What are we doing?” Pokimane asked. “You guys know me. I’m all about women’s empowerment. But I think it’s time we ask, ‘What are we doing?'”

However, the streamer admitted that she “f*cking loved” Trisha Paytas’s surprising cameo in the video, which showed the YouTuber pulling a monster truck with a rope.

Pokimane’s thoughts on Perry’s video echo that of many other viewers, who are equally jazzed by Trisha’s appearance in the project while also criticizing its supposedly feminist message.

“Was this made for teenage boys?” one commenter asked.

“This is what a feminist video clip would look like if made by a guy,” another said.

“Honestly, this feels like a parody,” yet another commented.

While Perry’s music video has ruffled quite a lot of feathers, it’s sitting at three million views on YouTube and counting just 22 hours after being uploaded as more reactions continue to roll in.