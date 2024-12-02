Pokimane slammed after sharing FaZe Kaysan DMs asking her to dinner

Pokimane couldn’t contain her laughter after FaZe Kaysan asked her out to dinner to become better friends in a series of DMs that she shared during a stream.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is coming hot off the heels of her hilarious collaboration with Kai Cenat and FaZe Clan in a chaotic game of Mafia, which she discussed in a December 2 broadcast.

During the stream, she questioned why some viewers were insistent that she and FaZe Kaysan had beef — something she didn’t seem to know about, whatsoever.

After they clarified that it was possibly due to her stance on gambling streams, she reached out to Kaysan in a DM on X to ‘squash’ their supposed beef… but things ended up taking a turn that no one expected.

Instagram: pokimanelol Pokimane couldn’t help but laugh after FaZe Kaysan asked her out to dinner.

In response to Poki’s olive branch, Kaysan apologized for initially “misjudging” the Twitch star in the past, saying that he owes her a dinner.

Pokimane laughs after leaking DMs with FaZe Kaysan

Pokimane attempted to answer his message with an offer to take FaZe Clan out to eat at a Middle Eastern restaurant — but before she could hit send, Kaysan clarified his offer with a surprising detail.

“No, not the FaZe boys, just us,” he wrote. “How else can we become friends?”

Pokimane (and much of her chat) instantly picked up some potentially flirty vibes from Kaysan, prompting the streamer to burst out laughing at the awkwardness of the situation.

In response, she sent a smiley face with its hands up and said, “Smh.”

After that, Poki made it clear that she would be keeping the rest of their conversation offline. While some found the interaction funny, others were upset at her for broadcasting Kaysan’s request for dinner to her audience of millions of fans and then laughing about it.

“Okay not gonna lie, this is lame as hell for showing the DMs,” one viewer wrote.

“Why is she doing this sh*t? That’s f*cked up,” another chimed in.

Still others were comparing the moment to Kai Cenat asking out Tyla during his infamous stream in March 2024, where the singer assured him that “We friends, tho.”

Kaysan, for his part, has clarified that he was merely trying to “be friendly,” and didn’t mean to ask her out romantically.

He even joked about the situation in another post, writing: “First Madison Beer, now Poki. Ggs.”

Kaysan was referencing an infamous interaction he had with the singer and social media star some time ago, where she responded to a photo of herself sitting on his lap with: “Long time, bestie.”

Poki, for her part, couldn’t help but laugh at the endless memes that instantly spawned directly after she showed their messages during her stream, especially her expression when she first read his request.