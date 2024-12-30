Pokimane says Hawk Tuah girl should be held responsible for memecoin amid lawsuit

Pokimane says Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch should be held responsible for her failed memecoin launch amid a lawsuit against the team behind it.

Back in early December, Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch launched her first-ever crypto project – Hawk Coin.

It almost immediately sparked backlash across social media, as the value instantly dropped. This prompted YouTube crypto investigator Coffeezilla to slam the memecoin during a chat with Welch and her team.

“This is one of the most miserable, horrible launches I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been tracing it on chain for a while,” he said. “You guys generated over $1M in fees while y’alls fans got rug-pulled. There were snipers but there was also insider trading directly linked to y’alls creator account.”

Some of those who invested into the memecoin filed a lawsuit against the team behind it on December 19, but notably didn’t include Haliey Welch herself on the complaint.

Many have shared their thoughts about the situation, with the latest being Twitch star Pokimane during the latest episode of her Sweet n Sour podcast.

While talking with podcast co-host LilyPichu, Pokimane said she can’t hate on the influencer “too much.”

“She probably didn’t know what she was getting into. There were probably many many older men who seemed responsible and excited about a project, and wanted to do something cool with her,” she said. “She obviously put a lot of trust in them and it turns out, probably kind of a scam.”

Poki went on to explain that after the launch went south and people lost a bunch of money, Welch disappeared from social media entirely.

(Topic starts at 1:02)

Welch returned to social media on December 20, the day after the lawsuit was filed against the team, with a statement revealing her plans to “help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable.”

Pokimane also shared her thoughts about the post, saying Welch “didn’t really take responsibility” for promoting the failed project.

“To some extent, she also is responsible because she promoted this thing that wound up losing people a lot of money,” she added.

The Twitch star’s comments come after OTK co-founder Asmongold shared on his stream that he believes Haliey Welch’s career is “over” after the memecoin launch.

Welch’s team seems to disagree, however, as a spokesperson for the influencer told Dexerto on December 20 that the Hawk Tuah girl plans to “keep pushing forward” with her podcast, Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch, after clearing up the narrative about her involvement with the project.