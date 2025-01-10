Pokimane reveals why she canceled her solo “Don’t Tell Anyone” podcast

Twitch star Pokimane has revealed why she canceled her solo “Don’t Tell Anyone” podcast in favor of a duo show with LilyPichu.

Pokimane’s solo podcast was first announced in November 2023. It consisted of her talking about various topics every week for the next several months.

It eventually ended in June 2024, and the Twitch star revealed her new podcast, Sweet n Sour, with LilyPichu, in September.

Fans have been curious as to why Pokimane decided to end her solo podcast, but during a visit to JSchaltt and Ted Nivison’s Chuckle Sandwich show, she finally revealed why “Don’t Tell Anyone” came to an end.

Pokimane says solo podcasting is difficult

After mentioning that she had done a solo podcast, but has since switched to her new show with LilyPichu, Pokimane revealed the reason why she decided to move on.

“I did that for a season, and honestly, at some point, it’s just like ‘I ain’t got more to say. I told all my stories,'” she said.

Ted went on to ask Poki more about the solo podcast after explaining how he would struggle with doing it as well.

“I also stream for hours a day. It’s less so about talking to myself, that I can do just fine. It’s more so coming up with a worthwhile topic every week and then planning out an entire episode. If I just get on the microphone and yap about anything, I could.

“I tried to do more structured episodes, and for more than an hour it was like doing a video episode. Very difficult.”

(Topic starts at 56:37)

Since starting the Sweet n Sour podcast, Pokimane has revealed quite a few stories about her life and streaming career as a whole.

During the first episode, Poki revealed that before she had signed her first exclusive contract with Twitch, YouTube had reached out with a “life-changing” offer to stream on the Google-owned platform instead.

However, she decided to remain loyal to Twitch – leading to her being one of the platform’s biggest content creators.