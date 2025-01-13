Pokimane reveals the only way she’d want a public relationship

Twitch star Pokimane has opened up about what she wants in a future relationship and explained the only way she’d be with someone publicly.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has been more vocal about her relationships lately, revealing back in June that she went through a breakup with a long-term partner.

However, she’s also been prone to keeping her love life a secret, because she wouldn’t want to potentially go through having to publicly acknowledge a breakup if it didn’t work out.

Now, Pokimane seems to have changed her tune, and revealed that she’d be okay with a public relationship during her podcast with LilyPichu and guest Ludwig.

Pokimane reveals big change to how she handles relationships

During Episode 18 of her Sweet n’ Sour podcast, Pokimane asked Ludwig about his relationship with Twitch streamer QTCinderella and how he doesn’t believe two public-facing figures can have a private relationship for very long.

Ludwig then turned the question around on Pokimane, asking if she’d be willing to publicly date someone – and the streamer made a bold revelation, given her past comments.

(Segment begins at 55:30)

“I have no desire either which way,” she said. “It depends on the person. If it was the right person, and they were equally emotionally mature, wiling to problem solve through things, that would probably be a good test of things.”

Ludwig pried further, asking about the possibility of Poki dating someone who was just as much in the public eye as her.

“I would want my partner to be considerate of me, and I’m sure we would go at a pace that is comfortable to us both, and then if someday we’re like super public, it is what it is,” she added.

According to Ludwig, he sees so much “juicy” drama involving other people’s relationships without even looking for it, but with his relationship, there’s nothing really to hide, so he doesn’t have the same problem as other creators.

Pokimane isn’t the only creator to touch on possibly dating another streamer. In 2024, Amouranth revealed she’d probably not date someone famous like she is, explaining that after people break up, their communities start feuding with each other and she’d want to avoid that.

