Pokimane reveals the one thing that would make her dump a guy instantly

Twitch star Pokimane says she’d instantly break up with a boyfriend if he did one specific thing, after watching a woman test her partner to see if he’d cheat.

Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys has been pretty quiet about her love life, but she’s known to open up about her relationship status from time to time.

In late January 2025, the streamer watched a video with her viewers, in which a woman tested her boyfriend’s loyalty by hiring another gal to flirt with him — all while he was being unknowingly recorded.

The woman explained that she was worried that her boyfriend was sliding into other girls’ DMs, something that Pokimane says she absolutely wouldn’t tolerate under any circumstances.

Instagram: pokimanelol Pokimane opened up about the one thing that would make her instantly drop a guy she was dating.

Pokimane says she’d dump a guy if he slid into someone’s DMs

“I’m sorry, if I’m dating someone and they’re ‘sliding in DMs,’ it’s already done,” the streamer laughed. “It’s done. It’s a done deal. I mean like, even one slide. I don’t need to test you, you tested yourself and you failed.

“If my boyfriend messages someone, he’s complimenting them, he’s asking to hang out, y’know? …I don’t care if he swipes up on stories, or responds to something. You’re allowed to talk to women, it just depends how.”

For Pokimane, “any attempt to open up sexual or romantic things” is a red flag that would immediately cause her to end the relationship — something her viewers seemed to agree with.

(Topic begins at 1:22)

This latest revelation from the influencer follows the end of her long-term relationship in July 2024, which she mostly kept private until their split.

But in January 2025, she actually considered the idea of having a public relationship despite her previous comments to the contrary, saying it “depends” on the person and the circumstances at the time.