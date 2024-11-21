Pokimane reveals meeting for League of Legends reality show became “weird ass date”

Pokimane has revealed a story about being recruited for a League of Legends reality TV show, but says everything disappeared after what she described as a “weird ass date” with the director.

Before Pokimane was a full-time content creator, she was going to school and streaming in her free time to build up her Twitch channel.

During a segment on Ludwig’s ‘The Yard’ podcast, the female Twitch star revealed that it was during that time when she was recruited by a group of people for a reality TV show about five women who played League of Legends.

Pokimane went on to explain that the TV crew got the girls a coach to help improve their gameplay and shared that it was also being run by a director located in Hollywood.

“[We] had a coach, a full team, and more. They flew me out to LA and I took a meeting with the director,” she said. “In hindsight, it was almost like some weird ass date because it’s like me and this old man having dinner.”

(Topic starts at 1:31 in video)

Not only was her trip to LA weird, but Pokimane revealed that once she returned home from the meeting – the crew filming the show had disappeared.

“It wasn’t like fully ghost after, but it got really weird. They were like ‘we’re really trying…’ and then it fizzled out,” she said.

This isn’t the first story Pokimane has shared on a podcast lately, either. Since the launch of her show Sweet n’ Sour with LilyPichu back in September, the Twitch star has revealed a handful of altercations.

One story was shared during the second episode of the podcast where she revealed a “traumatic” altercation between her and another couple after the husband found her phone number leaked on the internet.