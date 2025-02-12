Pokimane reveals massive cost of internet security team to prevent deepfakes & doxxing

Twitch star Pokimane is revealing the dark side of internet fame, saying she spends a huge amount of money per month on her online safety.

Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys is the most-followed woman on Twitch, having expanded her empire from the gaming world to launch a snack company and even getting invited to the Grammys.

Being famous isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, though. While she’s certainly not hurting for cash, Poki revealed the absurd amount of money she has to spend to protect her safety online as a top Twitch streamer.

She opened up about the topic during a February 12 podcast with YouTube duo Colin and Samir, explaining the lengths she has to take in order to protect herself from stalkers.

Pokimane spends “five figures” monthly on online security

Anys says that she spends a whopping “five figures plus” every single month to “numerous companies” and teams to prevent things like “doxxing, deepfakes or people misusing her name, likeness or copyright.”

“To be honest, there are just new problems now that didn’t exist five years ago,” the streamer admitted. “I didn’t have a problem with people misusing me in AI or even using my voice in AI in ways I didn’t consent to, or commercial uses or what have you.”

She went on to detail the lengths she goes to in order to keep her location offline, saying she hires people to take down any photos of her apartments when she moves — and even completely renovates the space to seem different from possible pics that might still be circulating on the net.

Instagram: pokimanelol Pokimane has to take drastic – and expensive – measures to protect herself online.

“I literally have people that I have to pay monthly to essentially scour and see whether my address is online anywhere and then take it down,” she explained. “…I wish that wasn’t the case.

“As much as I wish I could live in a house or live with other people, I just can’t. I have to live in a building with some level of security or front door, or what have you. …anytime I move into a new apartment, I have to hire people to take down every single photo of that apartment that exists anywhere.

(Topic begins at 1:35:13)

Pokimane is far from the only streamer who has to take great measures to prevent her image from being misused.

In 2023, several top female broadcasters were shocked to learn that an AI Deepfake website was creating inappropriate content using their likeness, sparking threats of a lawsuit from QTCinderella in response.