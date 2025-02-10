Pokimane reveals how she was “catfished” by Twitch emote artist

Pokimane revealed how she was “catfished” by the artist who used to make her Twitch emotes during the latest episode of her podcast.

The Twitch star launched her podcast, Sweet n Sour, with LilyPichu back in September 2024 and since then has shared several never-before-heard stories.

Those stories include anything from a “traumatic” experience due to having her phone number leaked online to revealing the “embarrassing” reason why she broke down crying at TwitchCon.

During the February 8 episode of Sweet n Sour, Pokimane revealed how she was “catfished” by her old Twitch emote artist.

Pokimane says she was “catfished” by emote artist

“I made a friend online a few years ago, let’s call her Amy Rose. We first met on Twitter and she had a decent following, so I wasn’t afraid of her being a catfish of any sort. She had a following, she would post photos sometimes, and she was a very talented artist,” she said.

Poki explained she commissioned the artist for Twitch emotes, and that made the friendship turn into “penpal vibes” as they began to open up about their “weird” family dynamic.

“She was talking about samurai’s and sh*t, but she looked credible to me!” she said. “She was very very pretty, but never posted her face publically. You can’t be a baddie to that extent and never have a single photo online.”

(Topic starts at 46:53)

The lack of photos being posted online made Pokimane suspicious about whether or not they were legit, so she reverse-searched them on Google but didn’t find anything.

“One day it got too suspicious, I knew there was something weird about this Amy Rose. So I called upon my moderators,” Poki said. “Within 24 hours they found the exact Instagram of the girl she was stealing photos from.”

After hearing the news, the Twitch star confronted the artist in the “nicest way possible,” but instead of responding, Amy Rose decided to delete her account entirely.

“It made me so sad,” Pokimane said.