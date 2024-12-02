Pokimane reveals “embarrassing” reason she broke down crying at TwitchCon

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s top streamers — but before she reached internet fame, she found herself sobbing in front of one of her own favorite broadcasters.

Pokimane is one of the most-followed women on Twitch, boasting over 9 million followers on the purple streaming platform, where she’s been broadcasting for over a decade.

She’s basically online royalty now… but before she got famous, she had an “embarrassing” moment that resulted in her breaking down in tears at her very first TwitchCon.

Pokimane described the incident during a December 1 episode of her Sweet ‘n Sour podcast with fellow streamer LilyPichu, where she opened up about something that happened at the event.

Instagram: pokimanelol Pokimane is Twitch royalty now, but she had an emotional reaction to meeting one of her favorite streamers before she became famous.

According to Poki, she used to be a huge fan of Amaz, a longtime content creator and Hearthstone player. In fact, she used to watch him every single morning during her college days, and finally got to meet him at TwitchCon.

Pokimane broke down in tears meeting her Twitch idol

However, the experience was far from perfect. After running into Amaz, Poki gushed about how big of a fan she was — but her emotions overwhelmed her, and she started to cry.

“I was in so much shock that me, at like 18 or 19, is meeting this guy that I watch play card games every morning,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Amaz, you’re my favorite streamer!’ He goes, ‘Oh, thanks!'”

“I start crying in front of this random man, who’s many years my senior and who’s like, ‘Is this lady okay?'” she continued. “No, literally, he goes, ‘Are you okay?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine, I don’t know why I’m [crying].’ And he goes, ‘Alright, bye!'”

(Topic begins at 16:00)

Although LilyPichu found the interaction “sweet,” Pokimane said it was one of the most “embarrassing” moments of her life — but now that she’s a top streamer herself, she’s completely understanding when her own fans have big emotions when they meet her at events.

“I get it!” she said. “I get it because I’ve been there!”

However, this probably doesn’t fly when fans ask her out during meet-and-greets — something that actually happened to her at TwitchCon back in 2019.