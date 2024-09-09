Pokimane reveals brand dropped her & demanded she delete content after “controversy”

Twitch star Pokimane revealed that a brand dropped her and demanded that she delete all her content with them after going through a “controversy.”

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s top streamers. Given her millions of followers across multiple social platforms, it makes sense that brands would reach out to her to advertise their products.

However, Poki says that one particular brand wasn’t interested in working with her after she went through a “controversy,” which she revealed during a game of ‘Spill Your Guts’ with fellow broadcaster LilyPichu.

According to Pokimane, the brand was extremely persnickety about the material she’d send in, finding minute reasons to reject it.

Instagram: pokimanelol Pokimane spilled the tea on a brand she says she’ll “never” work with again.

“When I worked with them, every single thing I would send in, they would have the smallest, nit-pickiest thing and reason to reject the material. They’d be like, ‘Mmm, there’s a slight glare there. You’re wearing white, and there’s white on the packaging, so we can’t accept that.'”

“I had to re-do the same thing like, five times for reasons that are so irrelevant.”

On top of this, she claimed that the brand dropped her after she went through the slightest controversy — and she warned other streamers to stay away from the company.

“The literal second that I had any sort of controversy, they dropped me. They were like, ‘Delete everything.’ I can’t be surprised. It’s their prerogative. It’s kooky-beans.”

(Topic begins at 14:16)

While Poki didn’t name the brand in question, she did claim that they were part of a “larger conglomerate” and said it was difficult to avoid working with them entirely due to this reason.

It’s unclear what controversy Pokimane might be referring to, but the streamer did come under fire in November 2023 due to the launch of her cookie brand, Myna Snacks.

After consumers complained about the cost, Poki hit back at a viewer in her Twitch chat, saying: “If you’re a broke boy, just say so.”

However, she later apologized for the incident and explained that her pricing was due to the quality of ingredients in the product and time spent making it a healthier alternative to other cookie brands.