Pokimane responds to Grammys hate over her red carpet invitation

Twitch star Pokimane was among a handful of online influencers who got an invite to music’s most prestigious awards show, but she has responded to criticism from those not happy that she got to walk the red carpet.

Streamers have been flowing into the mainstream celebrity spotlight more and more in the last few years, so it should come as little surprise to see names like Pokimane and Kai Cenat in attendance at the Grammys.

But, perhaps for those not familiar with streaming stars so much, seeing them take a place on the red carpet – particularly when some major music stars were not there – rubbed some the wrong way.

After an image of Pokimane posing for the media was shared on X/Twitter, many commenters expressed dismay at her invitation.

“They really be allowing everyone at this point,” one reply said. “Why is she there?” another asked. “wait why are we inviting streamers to this event,” a third added.

“SHE was invited but Kanye wasn’t?!” a music fan questioned – although Kanye did attend the event, he simply left after walking the red carpet.

Pokimane explains her Grammy’s appearance

Poki didn’t turn a blind eye to the comments questioning why she would have been invited to the event, and actually understood people’s confusion.

“To anyone wondering why I’m there, they invited a bunch of creators & I agree I SHOULDN’T BE HERE lmao but I am honored to be nonetheless,” the streamer said.

The Twitch star also expressed surprise at being featured on popular music accounts like Pop Base, who were sharing snaps of all the A-listers from the carpet.

Fellow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat also made an impression at the Grammys, meeting with Kanye, and posing with Billie Eilish for a picture.

Of course, streamers have their own version of the Grammys these days, with the Streamer Awards, but as more music stars appear on Twitch alongside the likes of Kai Cenat and PlaqueBoyMax of late, the closer the link may become.

