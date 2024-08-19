Pokimane opens up about “legal issues” as she fires staff members

Twitch star Pokimane is making some changes to her internal staff, claiming “legal issues” have forced her to mediate an ongoing problem with her agent, manager and lawyer.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed female streamer on Twitch — not to mention her millions of followers across other platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

As an internet-famous content creator, Poki employs quite a few staff members to help keep her empire afloat… but she says ongoing legal issues are throwing a major monkey wrench in her plans.

“For the last few months, things within my team have been shifting,” she said in an August 18 vlog. “Maybe some people got fired, and maybe some people got hired.

“Something happened recently. I can’t give you guys too many details, legally. It resulted in all three of those people — my agent, my manager, and my lawyer — all kind of pointing fingers at each other, and me in the middle watching these grown men point fingers at each other.”

The awkward situation left Pokimane feeling like she, the client, had to manage their expectations, giving her an unexpected new challenge that’s still ongoing at the time of writing.

“Ultimately, it’s just been a really new experience and challenge for me to be in a new team of people and try to make sure everyone communicates effectively and gets along well,” she explained. “It’s been trouble in paradise.

“I’m still trying to see things through and give everyone a chance before I decide, who do I wanna work with super long-term and who do I not wanna work with long-term?”

(Topic begins at 5:50)

This isn’t the first time Pokimane has opened up about drama within her inner circle. In June 2024, the streamer said she fired one of her editors after he revealed the disturbing reason why he was constantly late getting her videos back to her.

Lately, Pokimane has been sharing more details of her life with fans, choosing to step away from streaming full-time to focus on creating vlogs, uploading clips to TikTok, and spilling the tea about her career as a top-tier influencer on her official podcast, Don’t Tell Anyone.