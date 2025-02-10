Pokimane hits back at romantic speculation over new roommate

Twitch star Pokimane has had enough of the speculation surrounding her new roommate after revealing that she’d moved in with fellow streamer Josh Ellum.

Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys often updates her fans every time she moves to a new place with a house tour — but her latest digs have some followers raising their eyebrows.

On February 10, 2025, Poki went live to show off her new streaming room in the house she lives in with Josh Ellum, another streamer who boasts over 200K followers on Twitch.

The two cheerfully announced the news, joking that Ellum had accidentally leaked the big reveal in the title of his own stream. While the broadcast was well-received by viewers at the time, it wasn’t long before some started speculating there was more going on between the two housemates other than friendship.

Pokimane confirms she’s single after revealing new roommate

Pokimane hit back at these fan theories in a couple of pointed tweets that same day, urging her fans to “stop assuming I’m dating someone just cause we interact.”

“I’m happily single and it can be disrespectful to the guys, because y’all don’t always know their relationship status! I’ll update y’all when I get married tho,” she continued.

That didn’t stop one netizen from arguing against her wishes, though, writing: “You and the male sleep under the same roof, just you two so of course people are gonna assume you are dating. You can stop hiding it.”

“Do you live in the 1800s?” Anys shot back. “Women and men can be friends, roomies, coworkers, etc, without being romantically involved. I’m sorry you’ve clearly never experienced this lol.”

Pokimane first revealed her single status in summer 2024 after announcing that she’d gotten out of a long-term relationship with a mystery guy, who many believed to be Kevin Kim, a man who she’d featured on several of her broadcasts since 2022.

For now, Poki is living her best single life as she embarks on this new journey in a new home after attending the 2025 Grammys.