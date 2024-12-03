Pokimane hits back at “disheartening” insults after sharing FaZe Kaysan DMs

Twitch star Pokimane is hitting back after facing criticism for sharing her DMs with FaZe Kaysan in a live stream where he asked her out to dinner.

Poki initially messaged Kaysan to squash the “beef” they supposedly had due to their differences in opinion regarding gambling streams and online gambling platforms like Stake.

After saying he owed her a dinner, Kaysan went on to write: “No, not the FaZe boys, just us. How else can we become friends?”

Article continues after ad

Pokimane — and the rest of her chat — instantly picked up some potentially flirty vibes from the message, prompting her to burst out laughing and respond with a hands-up emoji, writing, “SMH.”

While many viewers found the interaction funny, others came after Pokimane for sharing her messages with Kaysan for all her fans to see in real-time — especially given the fact that she soundly rejected Kaysan’s offer.

Pokimane responds to backlash for sharing DMs with FaZe Kaysan

A day later, Poki responded to the backlash in a post on X, where she quote-retweeted a user who said they “hate b*tches who be posting mfs DMs on social media.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s genuinely disheartening how often misinformation is spread just to paint me as the bad guy,” she wrote.

“I did not leak Kaysan’s DMs, we were both streaming the DMs, that’s how he responded to me before I even hit send. This was all jokes, please don’t twist it into something else.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen sooo many replies like this,” she added in response to another comment. “Like ok, I’m a b*tch sometimes, but not in this instance LOL.”

Article continues after ad

In an additional comment, Poki clarified that Kaysan was well aware that she was streaming their conversation, which is why he responded to her unsent message offering to take the FaZe Clan guys out for dinner in the way he did.

Kaysan, for his part, appeared to take the ordeal in stride and even joked about it during his own stream. “Hey, she’s a pretty girl, okay?” he said. “You guys should never be afraid to shoot your shot. …it’s all good, it’s not a big deal.”

Article continues after ad