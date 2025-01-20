Pokimane has big problem with this difference between Beast Games & Squid Game

Pokimane argued that MrBeast’s Beast Games show was too “depressing,” saying the unscripted series saw too many innocent players get eliminated.

While Pokimane boasts 9.3M followers on Twitch, where she most notably broadcasts Valorant and Fortnite gaming content, the streamer also hosts the ‘Sweet n’ Sour’ podcast with LilyPichu.

During Poki’s podcast episode on Saturday, January 18, she called MrBeast’s Beast Games “depressing.”

Beast Games debuted on Prime Video on December 19. The competition show features 1,000 contestants who compete for $5M.

Article continues after ad

During the show’s physical and mental challenges, some players were eliminated after contestants from their team accepted a bribe, which made Poki uneasy about the show.

Instagram: mrbeast Twitch streamer Pokimane isn’t the biggest fan of how ‘depressed’ Beast Games made her feel.

“It’s a lot of people just being bribed to eliminate, like, their entire group of let’s say, 10 to 50, to 100 people. Like oh, I’ll give you $50K, but then all these people are eliminated — that’s one version,” Poki said.

Article continues after ad

“And then another one is also a massive group of people, again, being punished for the mistake of one. To me, that’s not super enjoyable to watch. Also, it is freaking depressing to watch over and over and over again, contestants, being eliminated and going, ‘I really needed this for my family.’”

Article continues after ad

(Segment begins at 22:40)

Pokimane compares Beast Games to Squid Game

The streamer then compared MrBeast’s Beast Games to Squid Game, noting that Squid Game is far less saddening because it’s scripted, whereas Beast Games is unscripted.

“Squid Game is one thing! It’s fiction, it was written, it’s all good. Even if you get sad, however you feel, those aren’t real people! Beast Games, bro, I really do feel for the contestants,” Poki said.

The Twitch star also felt that the “craziest” part of Beast Games happened when participants had to group into threes and eliminate one person by no fault of their own.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite Pokimane’s opinion, Beast Games has topped Prime Video as the most-watched unscripted series with over 50M viewers.

The show has four more episodes until the winner of the $5M grand prize is revealed on February 13.