Pokimane admits she shouldn’t have insulted “broke” viewers during Myna Cookies launch

Pokimane has finally admitted that she shouldn’t have joked about “broke” viewers after the comment sparked backlash during the launch of her Myna Cookies brand.

The Twitch star launched her brand, Myna Cookies, in November 2023 and was almost immediately hit with criticisms from fans who thought the product was too expensive. She responded to the backlash, calling those complaining about the price “broke boys.”

Many also believed Myna was just a rebrand of another company’s cookies, but Pokimane quickly dispelled those rumors.

During a February 13 interview with YouTubers Colin and Samir, Pokimane admitted that the joke is something she regrets.

Pokimane talks about calling fans “broke”

“I must take responsibility, as someone who is very reactive and makes a lot of jokes that I shouldn’t sometimes, I made some comments that I probably shouldn’t have,” she said.

“To be honest, on one hand that kind of banter back and forth is one of the things that have made me who I am, it’s one of the things that has made me successful, the way that I can ‘clap back’ at people but hopefully in a funny or engaging way,” Poki added.

“Sometimes that doesn’t always land and when it comes to product launches, it’s frankly just not an appropriate time to be joking like that… it was a big learning lesson [about owning a business.”

(Topic starts at 47:55)

Pokimane went on to explain that having millions of people talking about you online can be “very frightening” and it causes her to be apprehensive when she notices things online.

The Myna Cookies launch isn’t the only thing Pokimane talked to Colin and Samir about, either. During the podcast, the Twitch star revealed that she spends over $10,000 a month on a security team to remove any AI deepfakes of her posted online.