Pokimane abandons “cringe” celebrity dating app after they waitlist her

Twitch sensation Pokimane opened up about her dating life and how her attempt to join the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya didn’t go according to plan.

Earlier this summer, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed that she was going through a break-up with a long-term partner and in August, shared an update with her viewers.

In a YouTube vlog, Pokimane revealed that she was ‘kinda pissed off’ when she tried her luck at joining Raya, a dating app for celebrities that requires verification.

According to Pokimane, dating in LA has its challenges as she has trouble meeting new people, even at events, because people “aren’t that friendly.”

“One of the best ways to date is dating apps, but in the past, when I’ve tried to use dating apps, everybody reports me, because they think I’m catfishing myself,” she recalled.

(segment begins at 11:30)

“So, there’s this dating app called Raya and the whole premise of Raya is that you have to apply. And it’s supposed to be a really exclusive dating app with celebrities. So you have to be accepted into the app which, can I just say, I think is so cringe. I think the premise is so cringe. But is it also potentially my best shot at meeting someone half-decent? Kind of.”

Anys continued, explaining how she had applied three months ago and after waiting for weeks, they finally provided an update on whether she’d be joining, but it wasn’t the result the Twitch star was hoping for.

“I click the next button and it goes, ‘you’ve been waitlisted. We check our waitlist often and will give you an update soon.’ I said, ‘b*tch what do you mean?’ and I’m not even saying like, ‘Oh I’m so fine you better accept me.’ I’m shocked you made me wait two months only to waitlist me.

Maybe I’m not that fine and famous but I’m not bad. So now I’m kind of mad. Now, out of sheer pettiness, I don’t wanna f**king use it. You didn’t want me, I don’t want you.”

Although she may not be on Raya, Poki says she’s happy with the progress she’s made in her life focusing on herself.

Raya has been used by celebrities such as Charli XCX, who called the app, “a little bit bougie and annoying” and Addison Rae, who didn’t like that users have to pick a song for their profile.