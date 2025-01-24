PlaqueBoyMax thanks fans after breaking Twitch viewership record in Central Cee stream

Prominent Twitch streamer PlaqueBoyMax gave an emotional thank-you to his fans after breaking his viewership record during a broadcast with British rapper Central Cee.

PlaqueBoyMax signed to FaZe Clan in 2024 after the org’s viral reboot as one of a few remaining members.

Since then, the group has shared massive success, most recently dominating Twitch’s Just Chatting category with three of its streamers snagging spots in the top 10.

They’re seeing continued results in January 2025 after PlaqueBoyMax reached a new peak concurrent viewership record that’s taking social media by storm.

Article continues after ad

X: jasontheween

PlaqueBoyMax smashes Twitch viewership record

On January 23, Max went live with British rapper Central Cee, one of his biggest musical guests thus far. It’s not unusual for him to stream with rappers for a ‘studio stream,’ and this one turned out to be a major hit with fans.

In fact, the stream was so popular that he hit 140K concurrent viewers for the very first time, breaking his previous record.

Article continues after ad

In response, Max thanked his fans with an inspiring speech, encouraging them never to give up on their dreams, using himself and his own success as an example.

Article continues after ad

“This time four years ago, I had like 20 [viewers] in my chat,” he began. “We were just getting started, you feel me? It’s not about the viewers, but the point is, just always believe in yourself against anybody else.

“You can’t get anywhere without that, bro. Without faith in yourself, you can’t get nowhere [sic]. Always remember that. I always believe in myself. …go home, look at yourself in the mirror, hype yourself up.

Article continues after ad

“…I love y’all. You can do anything in this world. I was sitting at home with 15 [viewers] in my chat having the time of my life, just as much fun as I am now with hundreds of thousands of ***. Chase your passions.”

This is the latest big W for the new-and-improved FaZe Clan after the group took home Best Content Organization at the 2024 Streamer Awards, one of three accolades they were nominated for that year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s not counting FaZe’s viral subathon, which FaZe Banks claimed earned the group a collective $12 million.