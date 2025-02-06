PlaqueBoyMax confronts stream sniper who followed him all the way to FaZe House

Twitch star PlaqueBoyMax confronted a stream sniper who had followed him and his team to the FaZe House and then to a local trampoline park.

Like many Twitch streamers over the last couple of years, FaZe Clan member PlaqueBoyMax regularly moves his stream from his desk to the real work for unique IRL streams.

It’s common for popular creators to get approached by fans while streaming outside, but those interactions don’t always go smoothly.

During a February IRL broadcast, PlaqueBoyMax approached and confronted a fan for following him to the FaZe House as well as the local Skyzone trampoline park.

FaZe Max confronts stream sniper for following him

“I’m not gonna lie, no bullsh*t. I’m not even trolling with you, stop being on this bullsh*t. You be on weird sh*t. You were slick following us to the crib, you kept pulling up on me. You see the stream, you’re sliding back,” he said. “If I see you on some weird sh*t it’s cooked. Stop doing it.

“Don’t come up to me being on some cool sh*t, friendly sh*t when you’re following us to the crib.”

The fan attempted to explain why he kept on running into Max on stream, but the FaZe star wasn’t having it. However, Max still invited him into Skyzone to “have a good time” but made it clear to the fan that he doesn’t want to be followed around.

As a clip of the interaction made its way around X, fans flocked to the replies to share their thoughts about how Max reacted to the stream sniper.

“Max should’ve called the cops on him or something stream sniping multiple times and following to the crib is insane,” one user commented.

Another said: “This is the right way to react to stream snipers otherwise you enabling them to do this weird shit.”

“He was making me nervous confronting him bc it’s so easy for ppl to flip this and say max is threatening him,” replied a third.

Stream sniping is a common issue that many big-name influencers have to deal with. YouTube star IShowSpeed had to run from stream snipers chasing after him in Norway back in July 2024.