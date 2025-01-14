Pirate Software responds after Asmongold stream sparks backlash

Twitch streamer Pirate Software has responded after his stream with Asmongold, which sparked backlash from fans on social media.

Over the last few years, OTK co-founder Asmongold has been embroiled in controversy across social media over statements he made on stream.

He was temporarily banned from Twitch back in October 2024 due to “racist” comments about the people of Palestine, and upon his return, Asmon apologized for what he said in the past and promised to change the tone of future streams.

Article continues after ad

It appears that many people haven’t forgiven him, however, as Twitch streamer Jason Thor Hall, aka Pirate Software, has been decried by his fans for choosing to talk with Asmongold.

“This is so disappointing Pirate Software. You can’t just avoid politics in your community. Doing a video with someone who is one of *the* worst voices in games, is so openly misogynistic/transphobic/racist, is a baffling decision. Asmongold is a detriment to games in every sense,” said one user on X.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

PirateSoftware responds to backlash over Asmongold stream

As the backlash took over social media, the Twitch streamer addressed it in a statement on X.

“A lot of people are mad that I talked to Asmongold recently about Ashes of Creation. I can see all of your comments and messages about this through YouTube and here on Twitter. In this instance, another creator made a disparaging video about the game and Asmon didn’t have enough game knowledge to talk about it because he hasn’t had the chance to play it,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“This immediately makes the audience have a negative opinion of something with nobody there to say otherwise. I have over 500 hours in the game and refuted the video made by the other creator. As Asmon’s channel was the flashpoint for this it makes sense to talk to him about the situation and clear the air of bullsh*t. We did this live on Twitch the same day it happened.

Article continues after ad

“In the internet of today if you don’t say something then the room will fill up with the people who do. I chose to help set the record straight on this and I am glad to have done so.”

Article continues after ad

Thor ended his statement by explaining that he will be “fine” if people want to cancel him for talking to Asmongold, but says he would do it again if given the chance.

“The developers don’t deserve unwarranted hate,” he said.

Users flocked to the replies of his post to share their thoughts, with some users disappointed that he would stream with Asmon and others largely unbothered.

“I don’t think the hate stems from you specifically talking to Asmon, I think people are just upset that you talked to ASMON, as from the little I understand of his history, he doesn’t seem to be doing too great at the moment,” one user commented.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another said: “Love you man, but speaking to someone so politically problematic while trying to maintain a-political beliefs and stay out of drama isn’t the move.”

“I applaud your patience, Thor. Keep it up!” replied a third.

A fourth user shared: “Don’t ever apologize for having a conversation! Kudos to both parties, and I’m glad you stood up for the devs – no matter where.”

This isn’t the only bit of controversy Thor has found himself in over the last few weeks, either. Pirate Software is currently under fire after a World of Warcraft run he was a part of lead to the deaths of two Level 60 characters.